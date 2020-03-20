Buccaneers' Joe Haeg: Heads to Tampa Bay
Haeg signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haeg spent the first three years of his career as a starter with the Colts, though he was limited to a reserve role in 2019. He'll add valuable versatility to the Buccaneers' offensive line, having started games at both tackle and guard in his career.
