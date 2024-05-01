The Buccaneers informed Tryon-Shoyinka on Wednesday that they won't exercise the $13.25 million team option for 2025 on his rookie contract, Luke Easterling of USA Today reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka is now set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, his fourth in the NFL. Though the Washington product has been a key rotational edge rusher through his first three NFL seasons, he hasn't performed at a high enough level to warrant a $13.25 million salary for 2025. However, he did post career highs with 45 combined tackles and five sacks last season, despite playing 250 fewer defensive snaps than he did in 2022.