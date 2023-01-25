Tryon-Shoyinka posted 40 tackles (23 solo), including four sacks, and defensed two passes across 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

The 2021 first-round pick also tallied two tackles (one solo) in 41 snaps during the wild-card loss to the Cowboys. Tryon-Shoyinka played a career-high 806 snaps on defense during the regular season, which led to him boosting his rookie-season tackle total by 11 stops and matching his 2021 sack tally as well. Tryon-Shoyinka could be in line for even more opportunity next season if position mate Lavonte David departs via free agency.