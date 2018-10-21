Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Playing Week 7
Whitehead (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Browns.
The rookie free safety's active status was expected following a full Friday practice, but this report confirms his availability. Playing in his first game under new defensive coordinator Mark Duffner, Whitehead will look to help contain rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and a talented pass-catching group that includes wideout Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Practices in full•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Limited participation Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Busy day in return•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for divisional showdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....