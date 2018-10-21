Whitehead (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Browns.

The rookie free safety's active status was expected following a full Friday practice, but this report confirms his availability. Playing in his first game under new defensive coordinator Mark Duffner, Whitehead will look to help contain rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and a talented pass-catching group that includes wideout Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku.

