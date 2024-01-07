Whitehead (calf) has exited Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead's exit will leave the Jets with little depth at safety. In his absence, Ashtyn Davis will likely take over at strong safety.
