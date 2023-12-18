Whitehead had eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.
Whitehead was the leading tackler for the Jets in the lopsided loss. He needs five tackles to tie last season's career high of 89, and Whitehead has already tied his career high with nine passes defensed, including a career-best four interceptions.
