Whitehead recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 37-20 loss at Cleveland.
Whitehead managed his seventh game with eight-plus tackles this season in Week 17, bringing him within just three total tackles of his first 100-tackle year as a pro. He'll look to get to that milestone in New England in Week 18.
