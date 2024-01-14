Whitehead (calf) finished the 2023 season with 97 tackles (65 solo) and four interceptions among his nine passes defensed.

Whitehead picked off Josh Allen three times in Week 1, and while he notched only one interception the rest of the season, the starting strong safety was a key contributor in the Jets' elite secondary. He set new career highs in tackles and passes defensed while appearing in all 17 games, though Whitehead exited the season finale due to a calf injury. Once the calf is healed, Whitehead will likely generate plenty of interest as a free agent, with the Jets among his potential suitors.