Whitehead (knee) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
After a week of limited practice sessions, Whitehead will play through his knee issue in Week 16. The 26-year-old safety has been having the best season of his career through 14 games, logging 84 total tackles, nine pass deflections and four interceptions. He's expected to start alongside Tony Adams in the Jets' secondary Sunday.
