Whitehead has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay before a two-year stint with the Jets. He didn't miss a game in New York, compiling 186 tackles in 34 appearances. Whitehead exited the 2023 season finale with a calf injury, but he's expected to be healthy once the Buccaneers resume team activities and can be tentatively penciled in as their starting strong safety for 2024.