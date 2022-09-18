Jones (knee) is listed as questionable, and his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. The Buccaneers will test the wideout's knee during pre-game warmups before making a decision on his availability. Tampa Bay has already ruled out Chris Godwin (knee), but they are expected to have Mike Evans (calf) available.