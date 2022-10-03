Jones (undisclosed) got "nicked up" in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs, per coach Todd Bowles, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones caught one of two targets for seven yards but didn't see the field again after Tampa Bay's first play of the second half. It's unclear if the undisclosed injury Jones suffered against Kansas City is related to the knee injury that had sidelined him prior to this game. Jones' practice participation will be worth monitoring ahead of the Buccaneers' Week 5 game against the Falcons.