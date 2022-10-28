Jones (knee) secured two of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown and ran once for no gain in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The veteran wideout was able to make it through the entire game in his first action since Week 4, and it paid off when he scored his first touchdown since Week 18 of last season on an eight-yard catch with 49 seconds remaining. Jones was a distant third behind the top duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in terms of targets, but he could enjoy another solid complementary role in a Week 9 matchup against the Rams with extra time to rest his knee ahead of that contest.