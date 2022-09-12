Jones brought in three of five targets for 69 yards while also rushing twice for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Jones ended up logging the second-most targets and receiving yards on the night for the Buccaneers behind Mike Evans thanks in part to Chris Godwin's first-half exit from the contest with a hamstring injury. The veteran's pair of carries were a nice bonus from a fantasy perspective and were intriguing from the standpoint Jones hadn't logged a rush attempt since 2019 and had just seven total over the last nine seasons. Jones could continue to play an especially important role through the air in a Week 2 divisional road clash against the Saints if Godwin is forced to sit out next Sunday's game.