Tandy (hip) did not register any statistics in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills and was in on only five snaps.

Tandy was making his return from a two-game absence but ended up barely seeing the field. Meanwhile, fellow veteran T.J. Ward logged 24 snaps at the free safety position, significantly outpacing Tandy on the afternoon. With the Buccaneers' secondary struggling in all facets, it remains to be seen if head coach Dirk Koetter will have Tandy back to his usual volume of playing time in Week 8 against the Panthers.