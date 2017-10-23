Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Meager role in return
Tandy (hip) did not register any statistics in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills and was in on only five snaps.
Tandy was making his return from a two-game absence but ended up barely seeing the field. Meanwhile, fellow veteran T.J. Ward logged 24 snaps at the free safety position, significantly outpacing Tandy on the afternoon. With the Buccaneers' secondary struggling in all facets, it remains to be seen if head coach Dirk Koetter will have Tandy back to his usual volume of playing time in Week 8 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...