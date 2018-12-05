Tandy was waived by Atlanta on Tuesday.

Tandy signed with the Falcons in early September but hasn't been active since Week 9. The 29-year-old had two tackles in six games and played only three defensive snaps. Sharrod Neasman (neck) and Ryan Neal are the team's remaining depth options at safety.

