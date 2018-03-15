Tandy re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tandy has been a versatile piece of Tampa's secondary for years now but is mainly regarded as a backup-caliber player. The 29-year-old will remain off the IDP radar in advance of his seventh professional season.

