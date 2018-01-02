Tandy managed six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The veteran safety saw extended action in the regular-season final due to T.J. Ward's early exit with a knee injury. Tandy ultimately finished the contest with a season high in tackles, affording him a strong finish to what was somewhat of a disappointing campaign. The 28-year-old had managed career highs in total tackles (57), solo stops (46), interceptions (four) and passes defensed (nine) in 2016, but the additions of Ward and second-round pick Justin Evans (IR-ankle) notably cut into his opportunities this past season. Now heading into unrestricted free agency, the Buccaneers are likely to allow Tandy to test the waters before deciding whether to try and bring him back on a cap-friendly deal.