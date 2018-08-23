Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Impressive throughout camp
Tandy, who logged an interception in Wednesday's final camp practice, was impressive throughout the entirety of training camp, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The versatile veteran's pick in Wednesday's session served as a fitting cap on an impressive summer. Tandy has been a valued utility player in the Bucs secondary for several seasons now, providing solid defense against both the run and pass and more than holding his own during starting stints. After posting a slew of career-best figures in 2016, Tandy was relegated to much more of a reserve role last season, but his experience could certainly come in handy again to open the regular season if the foot injury suffered by Justin Evans lingers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Re-signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Compiles six stops in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Four tackles in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Meager role in return•
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Active in Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.