Tandy, who logged an interception in Wednesday's final camp practice, was impressive throughout the entirety of training camp, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The versatile veteran's pick in Wednesday's session served as a fitting cap on an impressive summer. Tandy has been a valued utility player in the Bucs secondary for several seasons now, providing solid defense against both the run and pass and more than holding his own during starting stints. After posting a slew of career-best figures in 2016, Tandy was relegated to much more of a reserve role last season, but his experience could certainly come in handy again to open the regular season if the foot injury suffered by Justin Evans lingers.