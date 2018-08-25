Tandy won't return to Friday's game after injuring his hamstring, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tandy injured his hamstring in the second half of Friday's game and is without a recovery timetable for the time being. Look for Josh Robinson and Isaiah Johnson to see some extra snaps while Tandy is out.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...