Buccaneers' Keith Tandy: Out with hamstring injury
Tandy won't return to Friday's game after injuring his hamstring, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tandy injured his hamstring in the second half of Friday's game and is without a recovery timetable for the time being. Look for Josh Robinson and Isaiah Johnson to see some extra snaps while Tandy is out.
