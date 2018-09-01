Keith Tandy: Released by Bucs
The Buccaneers released Tandy (hamstring) on Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tandy has been a regular in the Buccaneers secondary since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, but a recent hamstring injury may have forced the hands of the front office. He'll aim to latch on with another organization, likely as a depth safety.
