The Buccaneers released Tandy (hamstring) on Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tandy has been a regular in the Buccaneers secondary since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, but a recent hamstring injury may have forced the hands of the front office. He'll aim to latch on with another organization, likely as a depth safety.

