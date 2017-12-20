Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Five tackles in Week 15 loss
Beckwith posted five tackles (four solo) in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
The rookie posted his best tackle numbers since Week 6, as he was one of the few linebackers left standing after the Buccaneers suffered a jaw-dropping barrage of injuries during the contest. Tampa came into the contest without Lavonte David (hamstring) and then lost Adarius Glanton (leg) and Devante Bond (neck) as the night unfolded. Beckwith could be in for another solid tackle total in Week 16 against a Panthers team that focuses fairly heavily on the running and game and short passing attack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Tallies first career sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: One tackle in blowout loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Playing in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Nursing knee injury•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.