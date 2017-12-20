Beckwith posted five tackles (four solo) in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie posted his best tackle numbers since Week 6, as he was one of the few linebackers left standing after the Buccaneers suffered a jaw-dropping barrage of injuries during the contest. Tampa came into the contest without Lavonte David (hamstring) and then lost Adarius Glanton (leg) and Devante Bond (neck) as the night unfolded. Beckwith could be in for another solid tackle total in Week 16 against a Panthers team that focuses fairly heavily on the running and game and short passing attack.