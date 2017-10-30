Beckwith was removed from Sunday's loss to the Panthers due to a knee injury, but the Buccaneers aren't expecting him to miss any games due to the issue, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckwith underwent an MRI on the knee Monday that came back clean, so it doesn't appear that the linebacker will be on tap for an extended absence. However, his practice time could be limited over the upcoming days, which clouds his status for the Week 9 tilt with the Saints.