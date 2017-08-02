Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith: Standing out in early practices
Beckwith's performance over the first four training camp practices has led to high praise from head coach Dirk Koetter, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Koetter has gone as far as saying that Beckwith may be the most improved player in camp thus far, as he's shaken off the rustiness he displayed in his first two practices to turn in much more impressive efforts in a pair of subsequent sessions. The 2017 third-round pick, who'd vowed to be on the field for Day 1 of training camp after suffering a torn ACL at LSU last November, has been working at both middle and strong side (SAM) linebacker and practicing without limitations just eight-plus months removed from surgery. Beckwith has particularly looked effective when playing at the SAM -- with his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame ideal for stopping the run -- and appears to have a legitimate opportunity to leapfrog second-year man Devante Bond for the starting job.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...