Beckwith's performance over the first four training camp practices has led to high praise from head coach Dirk Koetter, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Koetter has gone as far as saying that Beckwith may be the most improved player in camp thus far, as he's shaken off the rustiness he displayed in his first two practices to turn in much more impressive efforts in a pair of subsequent sessions. The 2017 third-round pick, who'd vowed to be on the field for Day 1 of training camp after suffering a torn ACL at LSU last November, has been working at both middle and strong side (SAM) linebacker and practicing without limitations just eight-plus months removed from surgery. Beckwith has particularly looked effective when playing at the SAM -- with his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame ideal for stopping the run -- and appears to have a legitimate opportunity to leapfrog second-year man Devante Bond for the starting job.