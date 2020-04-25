Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Tampa Bay bound
The Buccaneers selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 76th overall.
Running back was a need for the Buccaneers and they were able to address it late on Day 2. Vaughn comes to the NFL from Vanderbilt, where he had a productive career for the Commodores. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons, highlighted by his 2018 campaign in which he racked up 1,244 yards on 7.9 YPC. Vaughn isn't a standout athlete -- he ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash and was average to below-average in the jumps. Still he has plenty of juice when he's on the field and with Tampa Bay's weak running back depth chart, he should find his way into the carry rotation as a rookie.
