Trask is in line to start Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baker Mayfield got the start in the Bucs' first preseason game, and as planned Trask gets the nod Saturday. Stroud suggests that depending on how many possessions the team has and the resulting success of them, the 2021 second-rounder could play into the second quarter, followed by Mayfield, as the Tampa Bay's QB competition continues ahead of Week 1.