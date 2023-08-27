Trask completed 19 of 31 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over Baltimore.

Week 1 starter Baker Mayfield produced seven points on two drives without throwing an incompletion, then Trask played the rest of the game with a mix of backups and camp bodies. It was a solid showing, and Trask's overall competent performance this preseason could become a factor if Mayfield struggles and the Bucs consider a QB change during the regular season.