Trask played two of the Buccaneers' 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Buccaneers, throwing an incompletion on his lone pass attempt.

Trask has been active for every game this season as the Buccaneers' No. 2 quarterback, but Sunday marked just the second time he's seen the field. He was pressed into action in a key spot in the first quarter, when starter Baker Mayfield injured his ankle on a goal-line carry. Trask stepped in on second-and-goal, but after a false-start penalty and then a three-yard Rachaad White run, Trask was unable to connect with Chris Godwin on a potential touchdown on third down. The Buccaneers proceeded to kick a field goal, and Trask remained on the sideline the rest of the game after Mayfield was cleared to return for the team's next possession. Mayfield was a full practice participant Wednesday and is on track to start Sunday against the Panthers, so Trask will be sticking in a backup role once again this weekend.