Trask completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 99 yards, no touchdowns and an interception (four offensive drives) in Friday's exhibition loss to Pittsburgh.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced earlier in the week that he planned to start Baker Mayfield over Trask in the Bucs' first preseason game, and that their roles would be flipped for the team's next scheduled contest as they compete for the starting job. The veteran clearly got the upper hand based on the box score results, but Trask's ability to push the ball further down the field could wind up being a better fit in an offense featuring a talented receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Trask will get an opportunity to even the score when he starts against the Jets on Aug. 18.