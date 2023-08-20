Trask completed 20 of 28 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed four times for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Trask drew the start after coming in behind Baker Mayfield in the Buccaneers' preseason opener against the Steelers, and he ultimately played much more than planned due to the neck injury suffered by John Wolford. The second-year signal-caller's night didn't start off in ideal fashion by any stretch when Tampa Bay was forced to punt on its first two possessions, with Trask losing his grip on the ball due to the sack that ended the latter drive. However, matters picked up from there, as he subsequently connected with rookie Trey Palmer for a nifty 33-yard touchdown that the receiver helped tip to himself. Trask finished the first half with a 16-for-23, 122-yard tally. That wouldn't be the end of his night, however, as Wolford's late third-quarter injury brought Trask back into the contest and allowed him to finish with a very strong line overall. With both he and Mayfield having impressed to varying degree in each of the first two preseason games, the job battle may come down to this week's set of practices and next Saturday night's home preseason finale versus the Ravens.