Trask saw action in only two games during the 2023 regular season, failing to complete his only pass attempt and netting minus-1 yard on his only rush attempt. He didn't appear in either of Tampa Bay's postseason games.

Trask and Baker Mayfield engaged in a training camp and preseason job battle in which the latter prevailed, and Mayfield then turned out to be an unqualified success as the Buccaneers' starting signal-caller. As a result of Mayfield's solid play and good health, Trask was a non-factor throughout the campaign and has now put up just 10 regular-season pass attempts in his first three NFL seasons. The Florida product did seem to show plenty of progress from his first two seasons during camp practices and exhibition action, but Trask is still unlikely to be handed the starting gig heading into 2024 even if Mayfield -- a pending free agent -- isn't re-signed.