Coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday that Baker Mayfield, not Trask, will begin 2023 as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Trask put together a solid performance in Saturday's preseason win over the Jets, completing 20 of 28 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, but Mayfield has nonetheless evidently shown enough throughout training camp to be named the starter. Trask, the 2021 second-round pick, instead stands to start the year as Mayfield's backup, and Tampa Bay could still add another reserve QB, with John Wolford (neck) battling injury. In the event that Mayfield struggles and Trask can continue to log positive showings in practice throughout the season, it's possible he could still push for a chance to line up under center sometime during the 2023 campaign.