David contributed nine tackles (seven solo), including a half sack and an additional 1.5 tackles for loss, as well as a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.
As his final line emphasizes, David made a significant impact during fellow standout linebacker Devin White's third straight absence due to a foot injury. David has at least six tackles in each of his last three games, a sample during which he's also posted 1.5 sacks and two defensed passes.
