David finished Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints with a game-high 11 tackles (five solo).
David has played every single defensive snap over the last four games and has accumulated 34 tackles (24 solo) over that span. Sunday's performance was the sixth time this season he's registered double-digit tackles. David is up to 124 total tackles on the year, surpassing his 2022 numbers by one.
