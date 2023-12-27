David tallied eight tackles (all solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-12 win over Jacksonville.
David led Tampa Bay with eight stops Week 16, and one of the tackles was a second-quarter sack of Trevor Lawrence. David has at least a half-sack in three of his past four contests, though that's enveloped around a two-week absence due to a groin injury. Despite the missed time, the linebacker has tallied 113 stops on the year, giving him 10 triple-digit tackle campaigns over 12 NFL seasons.
