David posted 13 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker was all over the field against a talented Lions offense, tying his second-highest tackle total since the start of the regular season. David's breakout finish to the 2023 campaign was fitting, considering he collected 134 tackles (86 total), including 4.5 sacks, five defensed passes and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season contests. Despite the fact David turns 34 on Tuesday, the fact he put together what was arguably his best all-around season since 2015 this past campaign makes him an intriguing pending unrestricted free agent the Buccaneers will likely have to make a difficult decision on this offseason.