David totaled five tackles (all solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

David was a distant second in stops on the night to surprise tackle leader Jamel Dean (10 tackles), but the veteran linebacker still put together a solid performance. David's pass-coverage savvy was partly responsible for Tampa Bay containing tight end Dallas Goedert, who was expected to be a bigger part of the Eagles' air attack in the absence of A.J. Brown (knee), to just four catches and 21 yards, albeit with one of those going for a touchdown. David should be busy once again in Sunday's road divisional-round clash against the Lions, considering rookie TE sensation Sam LaPorta awaits.