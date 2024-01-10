David finished with nine tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

David's highly productive finish to the regular season -- he recorded eight or more tackles in each of the last four games -- pushed his final tally to 133 stops across 15 games. The soon-to-be 34-year-old's tackle total was his highest since 2015, while his 4.5 sacks represented his best showing in that category since 2016. David should continue to be a prolific IDP asset in the home wild-card matchup against the Eagles on Monday night.