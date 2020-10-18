Fournette (ankle) is expected to play but may be limited Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old was active for Week 5 but was only available in an emergency capacity, and he's clearly still not 100 percent due to the ankle injury. It appears Fournette will be suiting up again Sunday and should have a role in the offense, but it may not be a significant one. LeSean McCoy (ankle) is clear of an injury designation while Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are fully healthy, so there's no real reason for the Bucs to rush him back unnecessarily.