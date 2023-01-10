Fournette logged just three snaps from scrimmage and didn't log a carry but brought in his only target for four yards during the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Fournette's minimal playing time was by design as head coach Todd Bowles opted to give his bruising back's legs some much-needed rest ahead of the postseason. Rookie backfield Rachaad White saw slightly more work with four carries across 10 snaps, and both backs could work in a near-even timeshare during Monday night's wild-card clash against the Cowboys.