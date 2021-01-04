Fournette rushed five times for 13 yards and secured both of his targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

With Ronald Jones returning from both a finger injury and the reserve/COVID-19 list, Fournette went back to his clear backup role after handling 17 and 12 total touches in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively. The 25-year-old figures to continue serving in the same role in the coming postseason, and his expected active status in the playoffs could render veteran LeSean McCoy (undisclosed) a healthy scratch. Fournette was serviceable while usually functioning as a complementary option during his first Bucs season, posting 600 total yards and six rushing touchdowns across 13 games while playing on a one-year deal.