Fournette rushed 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and secured all four targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

Fournette took on lead-back duties after Ronald Jones suffered a quadriceps injury during pregame warmups, and the 25-year-old excelled in the role while offering some critical balance for the Buccaneers offense. Fournette's three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was a pivotal one, as it extended Tampa Bay's lead to double digits after Washington had closed to 21-16. The fourth-year pro would be primed to helm the backfield again next weekend in a divisional-round battle against either the Rams or Saints if Jones is unable to suit up.