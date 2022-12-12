Fournette carried the ball four times for 13 yards and caught six of seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

With the Buccaneers falling behind early, Fournette's usage on the ground was limited, but he wound up being just two targets behind team leaders Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Even so, his 46 scrimmage yards was his worst production since Week 7 and was well behind rookie Rachaad White's 77, although it's not clear how much the foot injury that restricted Fournette's practice participation this week may have been a factor. The veteran RB will continue to split touches with White in Week 15 against a Bengals defense that just held Nick Chubb to 34 rushing yards on 14 carries.