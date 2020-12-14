McCoy rushed four times for 32 yards and secured his only target for a three-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

With Leonard Fournette a healthy scratch, McCoy saw his first touches since Week 6 and nearly matched the six carries on the season he'd come into the game with. The veteran unsurprisingly looked quick and decisive on his runs, as he has fresh legs after having played very little over the last 12 months when also factoring in the quiet conclusion to his Chiefs tenure last season. McCoy's solid production may have earned him another chance to serve as a complementary back in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Falcons.