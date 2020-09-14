McCoy did not record a carry and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Ronald Jones comfortably paced the running backs with 17 carries, while McCoy's fellow new arrival Leonard Fournette was a distant second with five rushing touches. That, combined with a game script that progressively ran unfavorable to the running game, left McCoy the odd man out on the ground and afforded him just his one receiving opportunity overall. The fact both Jones and Fournette are also capable receivers out of the backfield makes McCoy potentially redundant over the long run, but for the time being, it will be interesting to see how if his role expands any in a Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.