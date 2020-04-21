Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Passes physical, move to Bucs official

Gronkowski passed a physical, making his trade from New England to Tampa Bay official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As expected, the last hurdle has been completed in the transaction. With the decision to come out of retirement, Gronkowski joins forces with Tom Brady, from whom he caught 78 touchdowns in nine seasons together with the Patriots. The Buccaneers' tight end room now is jam-packed, as Gronkowski joins a group composed of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, among others. Considering his rapport with Brady, Gronkowski immediately vaults up the ranks of TEs in terms of fantasy, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old will have to compete with the aforementioned duo plus the stellar WR combo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in 2020.