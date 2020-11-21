Gronkowski will play in Monday's game against the Rams.
Gronkowski sat out practice Friday for what likely was a routine rest day, and he's officially been cleared for Monday's primetime clash. The 31-year-old tight end took a while to get rolling this season, but he's been impressive of late, recording 17 receptions for 234 yards and four touchdowns over the past five games.
