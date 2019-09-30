Jones rushed 19 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Jones outpaced backfield mate Peyton Barber in carries for the second straight week, and on this occasion, the gap in workload between the two backs was the widest it's been yet in Jones' favor. The second-year back's carry total was a career high, and his five-yard rush just before halftime was his first score of the season. The more dynamic Jones appears to be progressively pulling away with the lead-back job, although it will take multiple weeks with the USC product helming the ground attack for fantasy managers to have complete confidence in that arrangement. Jones will look to continue his ascent in a Week 5 divisional showdown against the Saints.