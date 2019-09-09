Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Paces backfield in loss
Jones rushed 13 times for 75 yards and brought in his only target for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Jones particularly seemed to hit his stride late in the third quarter, when he garnered 29 of his yards on four consecutive rushes. The second-year back looked like a completely different player overall when compared to his forgettable rookie season, a trend he'd already started with a solid training camp and preseason. Also highly telling was that Jones out-touched starter Peyton Barber by a 13-8 margin in the running game, and that it was he and not Barber who received all fourth-quarter carries that didn't go to third back Dare Ogunbowale during the two-minute drill at the end of the contest. Given Jones' usage Sunday, it will be interesting to see if there are any hints of what coach Bruce Arians is thinking with respect to his backfield workload ahead of a Week 2 Thursday night tilt versus the Panthers.
