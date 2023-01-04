Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.